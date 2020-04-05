UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 12,146 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Summit Materials worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 43.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $922,000.

Summit Materials stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.01. Summit Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

