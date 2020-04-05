UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 2,921 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Monro worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Monro by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,928,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Monro by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 533,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,502,000 after purchasing an additional 122,444 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 136,626 shares during the period.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.82. Monro Inc has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $89.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNRO shares. ValuEngine cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

