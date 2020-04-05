UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Novanta worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Novanta by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Novanta by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOVT shares. William Blair cut shares of Novanta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

NOVT opened at $67.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Novanta Inc has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $99.79.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.08 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,387.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,572.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

