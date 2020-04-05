UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Penske Automotive Group worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.