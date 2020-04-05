UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,353 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 96.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 497,487 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,564,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,645,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 432,569 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $9,023,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $29.06 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.62.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

