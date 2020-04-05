UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,046 Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Inphi worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Inphi by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Inphi by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Inphi by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IPHI opened at $80.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.40, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $93.58.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, CFO John Edmunds sold 42,856 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $3,481,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,973.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $836,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,052. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.