UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 23,039 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,412,000 after acquiring an additional 163,846 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $5.31 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $816.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a current ratio of 57.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $81.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.13%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 90.40%.

In related news, Director Michael Salvati bought 30,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,410.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

