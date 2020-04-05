UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,056 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,112,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESE opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day moving average is $87.56.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $171.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

In other ESCO Technologies news, SVP Alyson S. Barclay sold 8,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $890,677.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

