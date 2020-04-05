UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 7,871 Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of SPX worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 561.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,293,000 after acquiring an additional 455,355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 4,774.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 458,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 449,456 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 536,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 322,066 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 124,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX by 433.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 116,167 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SPX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $28.88 on Friday. SPX Corp has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.75 million. SPX had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

