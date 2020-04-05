UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 8,055 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Belden worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Belden by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Belden by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Belden alerts:

NYSE BDC opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $62.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cross Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Belden from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Belden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.