UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Iridium Communications worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.