UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after acquiring an additional 154,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.90.

In other news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $126,638.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE IIPR opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 59.07, a current ratio of 59.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $139.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.20 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 122.32%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

