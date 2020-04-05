UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 28,197 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of United States Steel worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of X. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,864,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,276,000 after acquiring an additional 54,967 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United States Steel by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 660,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 105,628 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 46,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

X stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71 and a beta of 2.76.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

