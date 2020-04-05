UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,313 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Brooks Automation worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 475.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of Brooks Automation stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Brooks Automation from $54.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,588 shares of company stock worth $3,463,821 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.