UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.07 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Commercial Metals worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,730 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,121,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 148,873 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.30%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

