UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE:WTS opened at $75.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.32.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.