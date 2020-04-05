UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,577 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ormat Technologies worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 42.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 152.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORA stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average is $75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.34 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

