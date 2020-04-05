UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3 Million Position in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of The GEO Group worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The GEO Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The GEO Group news, SVP David J. Venturella purchased 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $97,623.90. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,999.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $56,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,249.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 526,637 shares of company stock worth $8,691,642 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

