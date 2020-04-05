UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 3,278 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

AEIS stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

