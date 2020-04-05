UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 470,000 Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 3,032.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of BEST worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEST. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at about $560,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BEST during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BEST alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEST shares. ValuEngine cut BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on BEST in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Shares of BEST opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BEST Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $6.74.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. BEST’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.