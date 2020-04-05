UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cogent Communications worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $86.38 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $87.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.34, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.28.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 347.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.