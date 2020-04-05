UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Hillenbrand worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $30,060.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,523 shares in the company, valued at $246,144.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $620,070 over the last 90 days. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

