UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of South State worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSB. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in South State by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in South State during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in South State during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in South State during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. South State has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

South State stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. South State Corp has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.15 million. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that South State Corp will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

