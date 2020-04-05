UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Washington Federal worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 339,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Mark Tabbutt bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $385,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,039.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cory D. Stewart bought 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,028.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,959 shares in the company, valued at $259,631.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

