UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 4,902 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,513 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,275,000 after acquiring an additional 254,288 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Guardant Health by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 754,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,923,000 after acquiring an additional 178,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Guardant Health by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 578,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,216,000 after acquiring an additional 145,085 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $41,592.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,269 shares of company stock valued at $16,295,192. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GH. BidaskClub cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

