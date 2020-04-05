UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,075 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Integer worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,134,000 after buying an additional 345,434 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Integer by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Integer by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,648,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 92,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,438,000 after buying an additional 29,803 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Shares of ITGR opened at $51.85 on Friday. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.68 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

