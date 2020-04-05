UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 61,100 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 475.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.12.

In other news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $189,571.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,913 shares of company stock valued at $378,829. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

