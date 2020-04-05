UBS Group AG Acquires 13,383 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of CONMED worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CONMED by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CONMED from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.71.

In other CONMED news, Director John L. Workman acquired 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,392.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.