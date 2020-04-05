UBS Group AG Acquires 1,452 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,056.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CABO. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,536.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,550.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,487.90. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $980.73 and a 1 year high of $1,830.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total transaction of $836,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $7,114,170 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

