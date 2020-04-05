UBS Group AG Acquires 45,181 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,181 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Worthington Industries worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 433.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Worthington Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

WOR stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.35. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

