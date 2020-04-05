UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CNOOC by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,976,000 after acquiring an additional 131,097 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CNOOC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 356,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,440,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CNOOC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEO opened at $112.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. CNOOC Ltd has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $193.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $5.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CEO. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of CNOOC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra cut shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $179.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNOOC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

