UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.14. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc bought 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.82 per share, with a total value of $5,773,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300. 72.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.