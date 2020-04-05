UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 475.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

ESPR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,365,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,914. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,389,300. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $30.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9819999999.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

