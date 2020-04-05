UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,009 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of HB Fuller worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in HB Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HB Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in HB Fuller by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in HB Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in HB Fuller by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. HB Fuller Co has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.02 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.87%. HB Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.