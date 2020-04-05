UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAD opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $40.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

