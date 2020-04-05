UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of Paramount Group worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,780,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,225,000 after acquiring an additional 118,389 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,467,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 38,952 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $8.05 on Friday. Paramount Group Inc has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $190.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

PGRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

