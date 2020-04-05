UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,527 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of Terex worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,511,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,339,000 after buying an additional 874,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Terex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,379,000 after buying an additional 24,109 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Terex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,851,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,138,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.32. Terex Co. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $34.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. Terex had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 1.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty purchased 3,612 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $50,712.48. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,019 shares in the company, valued at $13,462,571.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,679 shares of company stock worth $1,002,318 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TEX. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Terex from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.82.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

