UBS Group AG Buys 16,617 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.71% of Ennis worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis during the first quarter worth about $2,372,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ennis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBF stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

