UBS Group AG Buys 38,208 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) by 131.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,208 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of Minerals Technologies worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 28.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,506 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 136.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 61.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 321,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 78,497 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 506,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,875,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $31.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.77. Minerals Technologies Inc has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $63.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,902.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

