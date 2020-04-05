UBS Group AG Buys 53,794 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,794 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.22% of Adtalem Global Education worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other news, insider Thiago Aguiar Sayao sold 1,368 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $40,684.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

