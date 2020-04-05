UBS Group AG Buys 74,224 Shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 205.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.42% of Gorman-Rupp worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 66,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. Gorman-Rupp Co has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $760.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.02 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

