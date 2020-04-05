UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Wix.Com worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wix.Com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wix.Com by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Wix.Com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,309,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $165.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

WIX opened at $94.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average is $125.87. Wix.Com Ltd has a 52-week low of $76.81 and a 52-week high of $156.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.