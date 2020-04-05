UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.06% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter.

RFG stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.89 and its 200 day moving average is $144.07. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $160.58.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

