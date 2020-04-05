UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Icon were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Icon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Icon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICLR opened at $130.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.04.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The company had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Icon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

