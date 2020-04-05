UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

UBS Group AG raised its position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 300.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of New York Times worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 13,922,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,895,000 after acquiring an additional 555,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,645,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,622,000 after acquiring an additional 304,776 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,715,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,682,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,614,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,954,000 after acquiring an additional 111,815 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,907,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,357,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

NYT opened at $28.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.94. New York Times Co has a 1 year low of $26.13 and a 1 year high of $40.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

NYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

