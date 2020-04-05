UBS Group AG Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 229.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.30% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $101.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average of $91.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

