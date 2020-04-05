UBS Group AG Has $3.92 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of PBF Energy worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 30,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $452,578.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,789,988 shares of company stock valued at $53,810,332. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65. PBF Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $705.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.37.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

