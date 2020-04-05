UBS Group AG Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYE stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23.

