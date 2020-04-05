UBS Group AG Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Crocs worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Crocs by 4,006.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,919.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.94. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.