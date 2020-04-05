UBS Group AG Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 147.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.15% of Monro worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. Cfra reduced their price target on Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.82. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. Monro Inc has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $89.62.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monro Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

